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The live Sompi price today is 0 USD.SOMPI market cap is 506,255 USD. Track real-time SOMPI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Sompi price today is 0 USD.SOMPI market cap is 506,255 USD. Track real-time SOMPI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Sompi Price (SOMPI)

Unlisted

1 SOMPI to USD Live Price:

$0.00053511
$0.00053511$0.00053511
-0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Sompi (SOMPI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:04:34 (UTC+8)

Sompi Price Today

The live Sompi (SOMPI) price today is $ 0, with a 4.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOMPI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOMPI.

Sompi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 506,255, with a circulating supply of 948.54M SOMPI. During the last 24 hours, SOMPI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00533587 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0354665, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SOMPI moved -0.52% in the last hour and -5.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.14K.

Sompi (SOMPI) Market Information

$ 506.26K
$ 506.26K$ 506.26K

$ 9.14K
$ 9.14K$ 9.14K

$ 533.72K
$ 533.72K$ 533.72K

948.54M
948.54M 948.54M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sompi is $ 506.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.14K. The circulating supply of SOMPI is 948.54M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 533.72K.

Sompi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0.00533587
$ 0.00533587$ 0.00533587
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00533587
$ 0.00533587$ 0.00533587

$ 0.0354665
$ 0.0354665$ 0.0354665

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.52%

-4.22%

-5.02%

-5.02%

Sompi (SOMPI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Sompi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sompi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sompi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sompi to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-4.22%
30 Days$ 0-20.67%
60 Days$ 0-95.17%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Sompi

Sompi (SOMPI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SOMPI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Sompi (SOMPI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sompi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sompi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SOMPI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sompi Price Prediction.

What is Sompi (SOMPI)

Sompi is a community-driven asset launched on the Kasplex EVM layer via the Kas.fun platform. The project is named after the "Sompi," the smallest atomic unit of the Kaspa network ($1$ KAS = $10^8$ Sompi). While the narrative and spirit of the token are rooted in the PoW foundation of Kaspa, the project itself functions as a high-performance asset within the Kasplex EVM-compatible ecosystem. Its primary purpose is to act as a cultural and functional bridge, bringing the foundational unit of the BlockDAG into the world of smart contracts and decentralized applications. By utilizing the fair launch mechanism on Kas.fun, Sompi ensures a decentralized distribution where no pre-mine or team allocation exists, allowing the community to lead the growth of Kaspa’s most iconic unit on this new computational layer.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Sompi (SOMPI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Kasplex EcosystemMeme

About Sompi

What is the current market price of Sompi?

Sompi is valued at £, moving -4.22% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does SOMPI have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of SOMPI. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Sompi on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of SOMPI?

The circulating supply stands at 948542813.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Sompi?

Sompi generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does SOMPI perform relative to Meme,Kasplex Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Meme,Kasplex Ecosystem segment, SOMPI's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sompi

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 07:04:34 (UTC+8)

Sompi (SOMPI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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