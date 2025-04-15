Somnium Space CUBEs Price (CUBE)
The live price of Somnium Space CUBEs (CUBE) today is 0.22947 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.41M USD. CUBE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Somnium Space CUBEs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Somnium Space CUBEs price change within the day is +1.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 14.84M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CUBE to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Somnium Space CUBEs to USD was $ +0.00312265.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Somnium Space CUBEs to USD was $ -0.0437367984.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Somnium Space CUBEs to USD was $ -0.1038806789.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Somnium Space CUBEs to USD was $ -0.3274191278906728.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00312265
|+1.38%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0437367984
|-19.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1038806789
|-45.26%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3274191278906728
|-58.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Somnium Space CUBEs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.18%
+1.38%
+2.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 CUBE to VND
₫5,883.84027
|1 CUBE to AUD
A$0.3602679
|1 CUBE to GBP
￡0.1721025
|1 CUBE to EUR
€0.2019336
|1 CUBE to USD
$0.22947
|1 CUBE to MYR
RM1.0119627
|1 CUBE to TRY
₺8.7290388
|1 CUBE to JPY
¥32.9174715
|1 CUBE to RUB
₽18.8716128
|1 CUBE to INR
₹19.7252412
|1 CUBE to IDR
Rp3,824.4984702
|1 CUBE to KRW
₩326.880015
|1 CUBE to PHP
₱13.0912635
|1 CUBE to EGP
￡E.11.7006753
|1 CUBE to BRL
R$1.3423995
|1 CUBE to CAD
C$0.3166686
|1 CUBE to BDT
৳27.8783103
|1 CUBE to NGN
₦368.3291811
|1 CUBE to UAH
₴9.4725216
|1 CUBE to VES
Bs16.29237
|1 CUBE to PKR
Rs64.366335
|1 CUBE to KZT
₸118.8333342
|1 CUBE to THB
฿7.6941291
|1 CUBE to TWD
NT$7.4440068
|1 CUBE to AED
د.إ0.8421549
|1 CUBE to CHF
Fr0.1858707
|1 CUBE to HKD
HK$1.7783925
|1 CUBE to MAD
.د.م2.1248922
|1 CUBE to MXN
$4.612347