SOMESING is a blockchain-based global mobile karaoke app. It allows anyone to enjoy singing and listening to the best quality recordings created by its users for free anytime and anywhere throughout the globe. It is characterized by its well-designed token economy through which users can transparently be rewarded for their contents as the tokens supported to the contents are automatically distributed by smart contracts on the blockchain.
Launched on 2018 by a team based in Korea & Singapore, SOMESING aims to address creator's profit sharing on platform, low quality of karaoke app, barrier of paid service, untransparency of copyrights & music source suppliers in global.
Understanding the tokenomics of SOMESING (SSG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SSG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SSG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
