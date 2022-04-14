Solycat (SOLYCAT) Tokenomics
Solycat (SOLYCAT) Information
The SolyCat is a symbol of energy and mystery. Shining like the sun and agile as a feline.
Solycat is here to take over Solana! Inspired by Shiba Inu’s legendary rise on Ethereum, Solycat is the ultimate meme coin designed for Solana’s fast and scalable blockchain.
Our mission is simple: become the top cat of Solana. With bold branding, a vibrant community, and unstoppable momentum, Solycat is ready to dominate. This isn’t just another token—it’s a movement powered by fun, creativity, and the spirit of decentralization.
Join the pride and let’s make history, one paw at a time!
Solycat (SOLYCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solycat (SOLYCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Solycat (SOLYCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Solycat (SOLYCAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOLYCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOLYCAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SOLYCAT's tokenomics
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.