SOLTAN ($SOLTAN) is a tribute to Sultan Kösen, who holds the Guinness World Record as the tallest living person at 8 feet 3 inches (2.51 meters).

Built as a meme cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, the project leverages Sultan’s iconic height as the central branding concept. It is also actively supported by the living icon Sultan Kösen himself

Like other meme tokens, SOLTAN relies on community engagement, social media presence, and memetic appeal rather than technical utility features.