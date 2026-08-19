Solrouter Price Today

The live Solrouter (ROUTER) price today is $ 0, with a 9.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROUTER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROUTER.

Solrouter currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 122,745, with a circulating supply of 662.46M ROUTER. During the last 24 hours, ROUTER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00601715, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROUTER moved +0.37% in the last hour and -33.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.62K.

Solrouter (ROUTER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 122.75K$ 122.75K $ 122.75K Volume (24H) $ 5.62K$ 5.62K $ 5.62K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 185.28K$ 185.28K $ 185.28K Circulation Supply 662.46M 662.46M 662.46M Total Supply 999,964,086.6710587 999,964,086.6710587 999,964,086.6710587

The current Market Cap of Solrouter is $ 122.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.62K. The circulating supply of ROUTER is 662.46M, with a total supply of 999964086.6710587. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 185.28K.