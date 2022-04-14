Soloth (SOLOTH) Tokenomics
Soloth (SOLOTH) Information
Soloth – The Laziest Legend on Solana
Soloth is a community-driven meme token built on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the idea that patience and holding win in crypto. While others chase short-term gains, Soloth embraces a laid-back approach, encouraging long-term growth and sustainability.
Beyond its meme culture, Soloth aims to foster a strong, engaged community, rewarding holders and integrating with Solana's vibrant ecosystem. With potential future utilities like staking, NFTs, and community governance, Soloth is more than just a meme—it's a movement that proves slow and steady can still thrive in the fast-paced crypto world.
Stay lazy, stay legendary. Soloth is here.
Soloth (SOLOTH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Soloth (SOLOTH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Soloth (SOLOTH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Soloth (SOLOTH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOLOTH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOLOTH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SOLOTH's tokenomics, explore SOLOTH token's live price!
SOLOTH Price Prediction
Want to know where SOLOTH might be heading? Our SOLOTH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.