Solomon USDv (USDV) Information Solomon USDv is a Solana‑native synthetic dollar issued by Solomon Labs. The protocol delta‑hedges spot positions (typically SOL, ETH or wrapped BTC held on‑chain) with equal‑and‑opposite perpetual shorts to create a fully market‑neutral collateral base, allowing USDv to hold its one‑dollar peg while generating yield. This yield is then passed back to users that have staked USDv for sUSDv. Like other stablecoins, USDv is designed to be composable within the DeFi ecosystem. All contracts are on‑chain, audited. Official Website: https://solomonlabs.org Whitepaper: https://docs.solomonlabs.org Buy USDV Now!

Market Cap: $ 1.39M
Total Supply: $ 1.39M
Circulating Supply: $ 1.39M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.39M
All-Time High: $ 1.011
All-Time Low: $ 0.998914
Current Price: $ 1.0

Solomon USDv (USDV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Solomon USDv (USDV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USDV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USDV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USDV's tokenomics, explore USDV token's live price!

