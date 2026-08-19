Solomon Price Today

The live Solomon (SOLO) price today is $ 0.600568, with a 1.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOLO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.600568 per SOLO.

Solomon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,861,045, with a circulating supply of 11.42M SOLO. During the last 24 hours, SOLO traded between $ 0.591193 (low) and $ 0.600642 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.41, while the all-time low was $ 0.460368.

In short-term performance, SOLO moved -0.00% in the last hour and -4.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.40K.

Solomon (SOLO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.86M$ 6.86M $ 6.86M Volume (24H) $ 12.40K$ 12.40K $ 12.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.49M$ 15.49M $ 15.49M Circulation Supply 11.42M 11.42M 11.42M Total Supply 25,799,967.401367 25,799,967.401367 25,799,967.401367

The current Market Cap of Solomon is $ 6.86M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.40K. The circulating supply of SOLO is 11.42M, with a total supply of 25799967.401367. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.49M.