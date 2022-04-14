Solnic (SOLNIC) Tokenomics
Solnic (SOLNIC) Information
The Solnic project represents a Solana-based meme coin that was introduced approximately nine months ago, combining elements of popular culture with cryptocurrency. Solnic merges the iconic imagery of Sonic the Hedgehog with Pepe the Frog, creating a unique token that resonates with fans of both franchises, as well as crypto enthusiasts. Despite its meme coin status, Solnic prides itself on robust community engagement and has implemented locked liquidity, which is designed to instill trust by ensuring that the liquidity pool cannot be altered, thereby theoretically stabilizing the token's price and reducing the risk of rug pulls. This approach suggests a longer-term commitment from its creators and community, aiming to build a sustainable project within the volatile landscape of meme coins on the Solana blockchain.
Solnic (SOLNIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solnic (SOLNIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Solnic (SOLNIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Solnic (SOLNIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOLNIC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOLNIC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SOLNIC's tokenomics, explore SOLNIC token's live price!
SOLNIC Price Prediction
Want to know where SOLNIC might be heading? Our SOLNIC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.