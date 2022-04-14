SolDoge (SDOGE) Tokenomics
SolDoge (SDOGE) is your new best friend, a next generation memecoin with a fun-loving attitude and sporting a rad pair of cyber shades. He's running at turbo speed on the Solana blockchain, with lower transaction fees and energy consumption than his predecessors.
As a spiritual successor to Dogecoin, the grandfather of crypto memes, SolDoge aims to be a project of the people, where the community is in the driver’s seat. And since 100% of the token supply entered circulation on day one, the community holds all the power and responsibility to build for the future. Wow.
The official SolDoge NFT collection will play a key role in community governance.
Understanding the tokenomics of SolDoge (SDOGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SDOGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SDOGE Price Prediction
