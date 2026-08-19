SOLdiers Price Today

The live SOLdiers (SOLDIERS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOLDIERS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOLDIERS.

SOLdiers currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 68,811, with a circulating supply of 999.65M SOLDIERS. During the last 24 hours, SOLDIERS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00151635, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SOLDIERS moved +0.04% in the last hour and -17.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SOLdiers (SOLDIERS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 68.81K$ 68.81K $ 68.81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 68.81K$ 68.81K $ 68.81K Circulation Supply 999.65M 999.65M 999.65M Total Supply 999,653,157.069329 999,653,157.069329 999,653,157.069329

The current Market Cap of SOLdiers is $ 68.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOLDIERS is 999.65M, with a total supply of 999653157.069329. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.81K.