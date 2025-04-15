Solarcoin Price (SLR)
The live price of Solarcoin (SLR) today is 0.01165333 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 755.30K USD. SLR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solarcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Solarcoin price change within the day is +0.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 64.81M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SLR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SLR price information.
During today, the price change of Solarcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solarcoin to USD was $ -0.0014791944.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solarcoin to USD was $ -0.0042190415.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solarcoin to USD was $ -0.008010462727280766.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.77%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0014791944
|-12.69%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0042190415
|-36.20%
|90 Days
|$ -0.008010462727280766
|-40.73%
Discover the latest price analysis of Solarcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
+0.77%
+5.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Solarcoin is a Scrypt based alternative digital currency and its innovation comes from the secondary proof of work reward: the Solar Proof of Work. Green solar energy producers are entitled to receive one SLR for every MWh electricity generated. In order to claim a Solar Proof of Work reward, solar plant owners must submit 3rd party verified energy generation certificates such as a Solar Renewable Energy Certificate (SREC) or equivalent country specific documentation. All Solar Proof Of Work rewards will be stored as transactions in the blockchain. The supply of SLR comprises of the following: - The Mining Pool: 105 million Solarcoins (0.1%) to be publicly mined over the next 40 years. All publicly mined Solarcoins represent historically generated and unclaimed solar electricity. - The Generator Pool: 97.5 billion SolarCoins (99.4%) are currently stored in the OCA non-circulating generation pool account. These will be exchanged for Solar Proof of Work claims of solar electricity generation submitted over the next 40 years at the rate of 1 SLR per MWh of solar energy. - The Genesis Pool: 500 million Solarcoins (0.5%) are stored in the genesis pool account for environmental charities, early volunteers, advisers, builders and maintainers of SolarCoin infrastructure. Genesis pool circulation is capped so that it will never represent more than 5% of total Solarcoin in circulation.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SLR to VND
₫298.80303453
|1 SLR to AUD
A$0.0182957281
|1 SLR to GBP
￡0.0087399975
|1 SLR to EUR
€0.0102549304
|1 SLR to USD
$0.01165333
|1 SLR to MYR
RM0.0513911853
|1 SLR to TRY
₺0.4432926732
|1 SLR to JPY
¥1.6716701885
|1 SLR to RUB
₽0.9583698592
|1 SLR to INR
₹1.0017202468
|1 SLR to IDR
Rp194.2220889778
|1 SLR to KRW
₩16.600168585
|1 SLR to PHP
₱0.6648224765
|1 SLR to EGP
￡E.0.5942032967
|1 SLR to BRL
R$0.0681719805
|1 SLR to CAD
C$0.0160815954
|1 SLR to BDT
৳1.4157630617
|1 SLR to NGN
₦18.7051095829
|1 SLR to UAH
₴0.4810494624
|1 SLR to VES
Bs0.82738643
|1 SLR to PKR
Rs3.268759065
|1 SLR to KZT
₸6.0347934738
|1 SLR to THB
฿0.3907361549
|1 SLR to TWD
NT$0.3780340252
|1 SLR to AED
د.إ0.0427677211
|1 SLR to CHF
Fr0.0094391973
|1 SLR to HKD
HK$0.0903133075
|1 SLR to MAD
.د.م0.1079098358
|1 SLR to MXN
$0.234231933