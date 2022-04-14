SolARBa (SOLARBA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SolARBa (SOLARBA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SolARBa (SOLARBA) Information SolArba is a deflationary utility token. We have a unique Solana Volume but that provides consistent buybacks for LP Adds and burns. In addition there is revenue shar for holders. We have multiple pools that provide an arbitrage opportunity and a 2% Tax on Fluxbeam and transfers. The team is DOXXED and continues to build additonal utilities based on the feedback of our community. We are excited to expand to new DEXs and grow our market share. Official Website: https://solarba.tech Buy SOLARBA Now!

Market Cap: $ 761.09K
Total Supply: $ 277.06K
Circulating Supply: $ 277.06K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 761.09K
All-Time High: $ 4.81
All-Time Low: $ 0.685554
Current Price: $ 2.75

SolARBa (SOLARBA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SolARBa (SOLARBA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOLARBA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOLARBA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOLARBA's tokenomics, explore SOLARBA token's live price!

