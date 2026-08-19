Solar Price Today

The live Solar (SXP) price today is $ 0.0033996, with a 3,302.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current SXP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0033996 per SXP.

Solar currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,289,413, with a circulating supply of 673.39M SXP. During the last 24 hours, SXP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00340148 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.79, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SXP moved +14.71% in the last hour and -3.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 36.03.

Solar (SXP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.29M$ 2.29M $ 2.29M Volume (24H) $ 36.03$ 36.03 $ 36.03 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.29M$ 2.29M $ 2.29M Circulation Supply 673.39M 673.39M 673.39M Total Supply 673,393,198.71 673,393,198.71 673,393,198.71

The current Market Cap of Solar is $ 2.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 36.03. The circulating supply of SXP is 673.39M, with a total supply of 673393198.71. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.29M.