Solana Swap Price Today

The live Solana Swap (SOS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOS.

Solana Swap currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 152,375, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SOS. During the last 24 hours, SOS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.69, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SOS moved +0.10% in the last hour and -2.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 234.00.

Solana Swap (SOS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 152.38K$ 152.38K $ 152.38K Volume (24H) $ 234.00$ 234.00 $ 234.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 152.38K$ 152.38K $ 152.38K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Solana Swap is $ 152.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 234.00. The circulating supply of SOS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 152.38K.