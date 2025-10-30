Solana Stock Index (SSX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00128608, 24H High $ 0.00163433, All Time High $ 0.00575945, Lowest Price $ 0, Price Change (1H) +1.07%, Price Change (1D) -17.83%, Price Change (7D) +69.58%

Solana Stock Index (SSX) real-time price is $0.00132331. Over the past 24 hours, SSX traded between a low of $ 0.00128608 and a high of $ 0.00163433, showing active market volatility. SSX's all-time high price is $ 0.00575945, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SSX has changed by +1.07% over the past hour, -17.83% over 24 hours, and +69.58% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Solana Stock Index (SSX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.31M, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.31M, Circulation Supply 982.10M, Total Supply 982,098,575.248529

The current Market Cap of Solana Stock Index is $ 1.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SSX is 982.10M, with a total supply of 982098575.248529. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.31M.