Solana Name Service Price Today

The live Solana Name Service (SNS) price today is $ 0, with a 10,15% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SNS.

Solana Name Service currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1 357 756, with a circulating supply of 2,50B SNS. During the last 24 hours, SNS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,00347868, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SNS moved -0,35% in the last hour and +24,50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2,56K.

Solana Name Service (SNS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1,36M$ 1,36M $ 1,36M Volume (24H) $ 2,56K$ 2,56K $ 2,56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5,43M$ 5,43M $ 5,43M Circulation Supply 2,50B 2,50B 2,50B Total Supply 9 999 801 720,15858 9 999 801 720,15858 9 999 801 720,15858

The current Market Cap of Solana Name Service is $ 1,36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2,56K. The circulating supply of SNS is 2,50B, with a total supply of 9999801720.15858. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5,43M.