Solana Money Glitch (SMG) Tokenomics
Solana Money Glitch (SMG) Information
Solana Money Glitch (SMG) is a deflationary reward token built on the Solana blockchain, designed to provide passive income to its holders through a unique reward mechanism. Every 5 minutes, SMG holders automatically receive Solana rewards directly into their wallets, simply for holding the token. This is enabled by a 5% transaction tax, split into two parts: one portion is redistributed to holders as Solana rewards, and the other is used to burn tokens, reducing the total supply over time. SMG launched with a fair distribution model: 100% of the token supply was added to liquidity at launch, with no team tokens, no pre-sale, and no wallet limits, ensuring equal access for all participants. Built on Solana, it benefits from fast, low-cost transactions. SMG aims to offer a straightforward tokenomics model that rewards holding and supports the Solana ecosystem. Its passive rewards and deflationary design make it an appealing option in Solana’s DeFi space.
Solana Money Glitch (SMG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solana Money Glitch (SMG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Solana Money Glitch (SMG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Solana Money Glitch (SMG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SMG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SMG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SMG's tokenomics, explore SMG token's live price!
SMG Price Prediction
Want to know where SMG might be heading? Our SMG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.