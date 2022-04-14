Solana Money Glitch (SMG) Information

Solana Money Glitch (SMG) is a deflationary reward token built on the Solana blockchain, designed to provide passive income to its holders through a unique reward mechanism. Every 5 minutes, SMG holders automatically receive Solana rewards directly into their wallets, simply for holding the token. This is enabled by a 5% transaction tax, split into two parts: one portion is redistributed to holders as Solana rewards, and the other is used to burn tokens, reducing the total supply over time. SMG launched with a fair distribution model: 100% of the token supply was added to liquidity at launch, with no team tokens, no pre-sale, and no wallet limits, ensuring equal access for all participants. Built on Solana, it benefits from fast, low-cost transactions. SMG aims to offer a straightforward tokenomics model that rewards holding and supports the Solana ecosystem. Its passive rewards and deflationary design make it an appealing option in Solana’s DeFi space.