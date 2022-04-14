Solana Mascot (LUMIO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Solana Mascot (LUMIO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Solana Mascot (LUMIO) Information

Hold onto your wallets, folks! LUMIO has landed, and it's here to light up the Solana universe with its endless charm. 🦄✨

🐾 What’s LUMIO? The adorable, unstoppable mascot of Solana that’s got everyone saying, “I gotta get one!” Whether you’re a seasoned crypto pro or just here for the vibes, LUMIO brings joy, hype, and a sprinkle of magic to your bags.

💡 Why LUMIO? Because mascots make everything better. From cheering you on during the bull runs to making you smile during the dips, LUMIO is your ultimate blockchain buddy.

🚀 To the Moon? Nope, To the Stars! LUMIO doesn’t just settle for the moon—it’s aiming for the galaxy. With every holder, every meme, and every wagmi moment, the Solana Mascot is one step closer to becoming the true icon of the crypto world.

Join the LUMIO tribe, and let’s make the Solana ecosystem not just smarter, but cuter too. 🐕💎 #LUMIOToTheStars

Official Website:
https://solanamascot.com/

Solana Mascot (LUMIO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solana Mascot (LUMIO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 26.97K
Total Supply:
$ 999.75M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.75M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 26.97K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00270052
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Solana Mascot (LUMIO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Solana Mascot (LUMIO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LUMIO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LUMIO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LUMIO's tokenomics, explore LUMIO token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.