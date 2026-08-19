Solana Fork Staccana Price Today

The live Solana Fork Staccana (STACCANA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current STACCANA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per STACCANA.

Solana Fork Staccana currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 407,210, with a circulating supply of 998.86M STACCANA. During the last 24 hours, STACCANA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00104915, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STACCANA moved -0.00% in the last hour and -7.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 823.21.

Solana Fork Staccana (STACCANA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 407.21K$ 407.21K $ 407.21K Volume (24H) $ 823.21$ 823.21 $ 823.21 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 407.21K$ 407.21K $ 407.21K Circulation Supply 998.86M 998.86M 998.86M Total Supply 998,858,162.622847 998,858,162.622847 998,858,162.622847

The current Market Cap of Solana Fork Staccana is $ 407.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 823.21. The circulating supply of STACCANA is 998.86M, with a total supply of 998858162.622847. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 407.21K.