Solana Cat (SOLCAT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Solana Cat (SOLCAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-14 01:36:21 (UTC+8)
Solana Cat (SOLCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solana Cat (SOLCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 17.33K
Total Supply:
$ 996.24M
Circulating Supply:
$ 996.24M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 17.33K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Solana Cat (SOLCAT) Information

SOLCAT was created when a png file was found hidden in a github linked on the Solana.com website, and then tokenized on Pump.Fun to create a fresh and unique memecoin for the trenches to enjoy! Also in addition to being a cute, simple meme that it is easy for anyone to grasp, because of Solcat’s unique origin we are focused on bringing attention to building on Solana, whether that is via coding, community building, etc.

You can just do things (on solana)

Official Website:
https://www.solcat.click/

Solana Cat (SOLCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Solana Cat (SOLCAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SOLCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SOLCAT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

