Solana Cat (SOLCAT) Live Price Chart
Solana Cat (SOLCAT) Price Information (USD)

Solana Cat (SOLCAT) real-time price is $0.00003428. Over the past 24 hours, SOLCAT traded between a low of $ 0.00003387 and a high of $ 0.00004063, showing active market volatility. SOLCAT's all-time high price is $ 0.00030327, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002479.

In terms of short-term performance, SOLCAT has changed by +0.92% over the past hour, -14.59% over 24 hours, and -7.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

The current Market Cap of Solana Cat is $ 34.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOLCAT is 996.41M, with a total supply of 996411938.454613. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.01K.

Solana Cat (SOLCAT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Solana Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solana Cat to USD was $ -0.0000100785.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solana Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solana Cat to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-14.59%
30 Days$ -0.0000100785-29.40%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Solana Cat (SOLCAT)

SOLCAT was created when a png file was found hidden in a github linked on the Solana.com website, and then tokenized on Pump.Fun to create a fresh and unique memecoin for the trenches to enjoy! Also in addition to being a cute, simple meme that it is easy for anyone to grasp, because of Solcat's unique origin we are focused on bringing attention to building on Solana, whether that is via coding, community building, etc.

You can just do things (on solana)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

How much will Solana Cat (SOLCAT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Solana Cat (SOLCAT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Solana Cat.

Understanding the tokenomics of Solana Cat (SOLCAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SOLCAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How much is Solana Cat (SOLCAT) worth today?
The live SOLCAT price in USD is 0.00003428 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SOLCAT to USD price?
The current price of SOLCAT to USD is $ 0.00003428. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Solana Cat?
The market cap for SOLCAT is $ 34.01K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SOLCAT?
The circulating supply of SOLCAT is 996.41M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SOLCAT?
SOLCAT achieved an ATH price of 0.00030327 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SOLCAT?
SOLCAT saw an ATL price of 0.00002479 USD.
What is the trading volume of SOLCAT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SOLCAT is -- USD.
Will SOLCAT go higher this year?
SOLCAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SOLCAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

