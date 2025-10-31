Solana Cat (SOLCAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00003387 $ 0.00003387 $ 0.00003387 24H Low $ 0.00004063 $ 0.00004063 $ 0.00004063 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00003387$ 0.00003387 $ 0.00003387 24H High $ 0.00004063$ 0.00004063 $ 0.00004063 All Time High $ 0.00030327$ 0.00030327 $ 0.00030327 Lowest Price $ 0.00002479$ 0.00002479 $ 0.00002479 Price Change (1H) +0.92% Price Change (1D) -14.59% Price Change (7D) -7.66% Price Change (7D) -7.66%

Solana Cat (SOLCAT) real-time price is $0.00003428. Over the past 24 hours, SOLCAT traded between a low of $ 0.00003387 and a high of $ 0.00004063, showing active market volatility. SOLCAT's all-time high price is $ 0.00030327, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002479.

In terms of short-term performance, SOLCAT has changed by +0.92% over the past hour, -14.59% over 24 hours, and -7.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Solana Cat (SOLCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.01K$ 34.01K $ 34.01K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.01K$ 34.01K $ 34.01K Circulation Supply 996.41M 996.41M 996.41M Total Supply 996,411,938.454613 996,411,938.454613 996,411,938.454613

The current Market Cap of Solana Cat is $ 34.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOLCAT is 996.41M, with a total supply of 996411938.454613. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.01K.