Solace AI ($SLCE) Information

Solace offers crypto traders different tools they can use to analyze different tokens, as well as an easy to use technical analysis bot, that can give you technical analysis based on any chart picture or screenshot. We have plans to launch more agents on the X platform as well as a mobile app for a central place for our agents to be used. We have a lot of plans for this project and our aim is to build a strong community around it, that will adopt our tools, and eventually start marketing to other telegram groups for them to use.