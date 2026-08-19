Sogni AI Price Today

The live Sogni AI (SOGNI) price today is $ 0, with a 4.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOGNI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOGNI.

Sogni AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,088,486, with a circulating supply of 3.59B SOGNI. During the last 24 hours, SOGNI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00794096, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SOGNI moved +0.29% in the last hour and -1.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 49.19K.

Sogni AI (SOGNI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.09M$ 2.09M $ 2.09M Volume (24H) $ 49.19K$ 49.19K $ 49.19K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.82M$ 5.82M $ 5.82M Circulation Supply 3.59B 3.59B 3.59B Total Supply 9,999,123,853.163673 9,999,123,853.163673 9,999,123,853.163673

The current Market Cap of Sogni AI is $ 2.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 49.19K. The circulating supply of SOGNI is 3.59B, with a total supply of 9999123853.163673. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.82M.