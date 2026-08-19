SODAX Price Today

The live SODAX (SODA) price today is $ 0.01818014, with a 1.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current SODA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01818014 per SODA.

SODAX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,264,532, with a circulating supply of 1.50B SODA. During the last 24 hours, SODA traded between $ 0.01786361 (low) and $ 0.01834667 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.096354, while the all-time low was $ 0.01737526.

In short-term performance, SODA moved +1.17% in the last hour and -22.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.90K.

SODAX (SODA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.26M$ 27.26M $ 27.26M Volume (24H) $ 11.90K$ 11.90K $ 11.90K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.26M$ 27.26M $ 27.26M Circulation Supply 1.50B 1.50B 1.50B Total Supply 1,499,633,280.952471 1,499,633,280.952471 1,499,633,280.952471

The current Market Cap of SODAX is $ 27.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.90K. The circulating supply of SODA is 1.50B, with a total supply of 1499633280.952471. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.26M.