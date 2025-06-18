Sock Inu Price (SINU)
The live price of Sock Inu (SINU) today is 0.00007473 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 74.73K USD. SINU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sock Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sock Inu price change within the day is -8.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.98M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SINU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SINU price information.
During today, the price change of Sock Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sock Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sock Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sock Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sock Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.07%
-8.69%
-26.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sock Inu is a community driven meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, blending humor, internet culture, and crypto innovation. The project's goal is to create a lighthearted, entertaining, and inclusive digital experience for users around the world. By combining meme worthy content with the speed and scalability of Solana, Sock Inu aims to bring a fresh, fun vibe to decentralized memes. It fosters a positive environment where holders are encouraged to participate in community events, create memes, and contribute to the brand's evolution. With no roadmap or overpromised utility, Sock Inu thrives purely on community engagement and viral creativity. The project places strong emphasis on branding, social interaction, and cultural relevance in the meme economy. Sock Inu is designed for people who believe crypto should be fun, simple and social. It may not be serious, but it's seriously good at uniting people through laughter and shared internet humor. Whether it's sock wearing dogs or fun contests within the community, Sock Inu celebrates a lighthearted ethos that makes it more than just another meme token, it's a vibe.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Sock Inu (SINU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SINU token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SINU to VND
₫1.96651995
|1 SINU to AUD
A$0.0001143369
|1 SINU to GBP
￡0.0000553002
|1 SINU to EUR
€0.0000642678
|1 SINU to USD
$0.00007473
|1 SINU to MYR
RM0.0003176025
|1 SINU to TRY
₺0.0029540769
|1 SINU to JPY
¥0.0108410811
|1 SINU to RUB
₽0.0058730307
|1 SINU to INR
₹0.0064633977
|1 SINU to IDR
Rp1.2250817712
|1 SINU to KRW
₩0.1027918623
|1 SINU to PHP
₱0.0042663357
|1 SINU to EGP
￡E.0.0037648974
|1 SINU to BRL
R$0.0004102677
|1 SINU to CAD
C$0.0001016328
|1 SINU to BDT
৳0.0091349952
|1 SINU to NGN
₦0.1155019407
|1 SINU to UAH
₴0.0031035369
|1 SINU to VES
Bs0.00762246
|1 SINU to PKR
Rs0.0211695144
|1 SINU to KZT
₸0.0387602091
|1 SINU to THB
฿0.0024376926
|1 SINU to TWD
NT$0.002212008
|1 SINU to AED
د.إ0.0002742591
|1 SINU to CHF
Fr0.0000605313
|1 SINU to HKD
HK$0.0005858832
|1 SINU to MAD
.د.م0.0006807903
|1 SINU to MXN
$0.0014191227