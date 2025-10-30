SocialCrab (SCRB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -5.31% Price Change (1D) -18.24% Price Change (7D) +53.26% Price Change (7D) +53.26%

SocialCrab (SCRB) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SCRB traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SCRB's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SCRB has changed by -5.31% over the past hour, -18.24% over 24 hours, and +53.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SocialCrab (SCRB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 177.89K$ 177.89K $ 177.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 177.89K$ 177.89K $ 177.89K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,974,420.9766358 999,974,420.9766358 999,974,420.9766358

The current Market Cap of SocialCrab is $ 177.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCRB is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999974420.9766358. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 177.89K.