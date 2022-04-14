Snook (SNK) Information

Snook is an online, multiplayer, "Snake"-like IO game. It's riding the fastest growing trend in this segment - the "Play-to-earn" NFT game. OK, so this is hot! Great. But, what is it? The player's snook-character in the game is a minted NFT. As the player advances in the game (by eating everything it can, avoiding and killing other snooks and taking their traits), she accrues achievements (e.g., traits and rare/difficult to get special skins). Blockchain and Crypto technologies make it possible for us to immutably record these achievements (think of it as a Blockchain/Crypto "barrel"). The game character/NFT can be accessed for future games or for commercial purposes, and under certain conditions provides financial incentives to the player.