Snardler Wormfriend (SNARDLER) Information

Snardler isn’t just a meme, he’s real. Listed as “Snardler Wormfriend” in Hedz by Matt Furie (#517 on OpenSea), and now featured in Matt’s upcoming book Cortex Vortex, teased by the editor on Instagram @beuys_on_sale.

From NFT to printed lore, Snardler is officially part of the story.

Friend? Villain? No one knows. But he’s here. And he’s not going anywhere. You can try to join his world… or just let him slide into yours.