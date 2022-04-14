Snake wif Hat (SSSSS) Information

Literally a snake wif hat

We are continuing the $wif legacy. Dogs and cats had their time. Its time we make snakes cute again.

$SSSSS is a meme coin with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return. There is no formal team or roadmap. the coin is completely useless and for entertainment purposes only

Mission:

Our mission is to make snakes cute again, challenging traditional perceptions and spreading joy through humor and art