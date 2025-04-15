Smoovie Phone Price (SP)
The live price of Smoovie Phone (SP) today is 14.5 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 607.19K USD. SP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Smoovie Phone Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Smoovie Phone price change within the day is -0.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 42.07K USD
Get real-time price updates of the SP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Smoovie Phone to USD was $ -0.04750637766928.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Smoovie Phone to USD was $ -9.2948871500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Smoovie Phone to USD was $ -12.4040206500.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Smoovie Phone to USD was $ -10.234282610719518.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.04750637766928
|-0.32%
|30 Days
|$ -9.2948871500
|-64.10%
|60 Days
|$ -12.4040206500
|-85.54%
|90 Days
|$ -10.234282610719518
|-41.37%
Discover the latest price analysis of Smoovie Phone: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-0.32%
+35.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$SP is a project that is building on chain options on sanko chain , a p2p token exchange , a p2p bridge and a racing mini game , found at layer3racing.com. The game is a racing game and rewards users with our in game token , the yield for the ingame token is derived from buybacks which come from a LPDfi vault . The name SP stands for smoovie phone and the logo is the iconic Nokia 3310 making the project very memeable .
