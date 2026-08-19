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The live Smoking Wizard price today is 0 USD.WIZARD market cap is 254,544 USD. Track real-time WIZARD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Smoking Wizard price today is 0 USD.WIZARD market cap is 254,544 USD. Track real-time WIZARD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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WIZARD Price Info

What is WIZARD

WIZARD Official Website

WIZARD Tokenomics

WIZARD Price Forecast

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Smoking Wizard Price (WIZARD)

Unlisted

1 WIZARD to USD Live Price:

$0.00025711
$0.00025711$0.00025711
-0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Smoking Wizard (WIZARD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:56:41 (UTC+8)

Smoking Wizard Price Today

The live Smoking Wizard (WIZARD) price today is $ 0, with a 5.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current WIZARD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WIZARD.

Smoking Wizard currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 254,544, with a circulating supply of 999.77M WIZARD. During the last 24 hours, WIZARD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WIZARD moved +4.05% in the last hour and -15.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.51K.

Smoking Wizard (WIZARD) Market Information

$ 254.54K
$ 254.54K$ 254.54K

$ 23.51K
$ 23.51K$ 23.51K

$ 254.54K
$ 254.54K$ 254.54K

999.77M
999.77M 999.77M

999,767,402.260592
999,767,402.260592 999,767,402.260592

The current Market Cap of Smoking Wizard is $ 254.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.51K. The circulating supply of WIZARD is 999.77M, with a total supply of 999767402.260592. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 254.54K.

Smoking Wizard Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+4.05%

-5.09%

-15.22%

-15.22%

Smoking Wizard (WIZARD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Smoking Wizard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Smoking Wizard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Smoking Wizard to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Smoking Wizard to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-5.09%
30 Days$ 0+56.58%
60 Days$ 0+24.47%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Smoking Wizard

Smoking Wizard (WIZARD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WIZARD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Smoking Wizard (WIZARD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Smoking Wizard could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Smoking Wizard will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WIZARD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Smoking Wizard Price Prediction.

What is Smoking Wizard (WIZARD)

Smoking $Wizard viral gang. Original creator @mimofr onboarded and receiving 100% of the fees for his video work & original music. Original developer got suspended on X running a new token, and suspended the original community for this token in the process. We are CTO'ing it to ensure Mimo has long term support from the community. Mimofr is collaborating with the community and top industry artists offering opportunities never seen before in crypto.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Smoking Wizard (WIZARD) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Smoking Wizard

What is the current price of Smoking Wizard?

Trading at £, Smoking Wizard has shown a price movement of -5.09% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact WIZARD's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 999767402.260592 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Smoking Wizard?

Its market capitalization is £187609.80882691440000, ranking #3943 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

WIZARD recorded £-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between £ and £, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Smoking Wizard fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category?

As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem token, WIZARD competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Smoking Wizard

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:56:41 (UTC+8)

Smoking Wizard (WIZARD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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