Smoking Wizard Price Today

The live Smoking Wizard (WIZARD) price today is $ 0, with a 5.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current WIZARD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WIZARD.

Smoking Wizard currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 254,544, with a circulating supply of 999.77M WIZARD. During the last 24 hours, WIZARD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WIZARD moved +4.05% in the last hour and -15.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 23.51K.

Smoking Wizard (WIZARD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 254.54K$ 254.54K $ 254.54K Volume (24H) $ 23.51K$ 23.51K $ 23.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 254.54K$ 254.54K $ 254.54K Circulation Supply 999.77M 999.77M 999.77M Total Supply 999,767,402.260592 999,767,402.260592 999,767,402.260592

The current Market Cap of Smoking Wizard is $ 254.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 23.51K. The circulating supply of WIZARD is 999.77M, with a total supply of 999767402.260592. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 254.54K.