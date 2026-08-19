Smilek to the Bank Price Today

The live Smilek to the Bank (SMILEK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current SMILEK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SMILEK.

Smilek to the Bank currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 87,420,464, with a circulating supply of 1.75T SMILEK. During the last 24 hours, SMILEK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SMILEK moved -- in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Smilek to the Bank (SMILEK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 87.42M$ 87.42M $ 87.42M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 87.42M$ 87.42M $ 87.42M Circulation Supply 1.75T 1.75T 1.75T Total Supply 1,750,000,000,000.0 1,750,000,000,000.0 1,750,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Smilek to the Bank is $ 87.42M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SMILEK is 1.75T, with a total supply of 1750000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 87.42M.