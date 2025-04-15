Smarty Pay Price (SPY)
The live price of Smarty Pay (SPY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Smarty Pay Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Smarty Pay price change within the day is -0.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SPY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SPY price information.
During today, the price change of Smarty Pay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Smarty Pay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Smarty Pay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Smarty Pay to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.47%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-7.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Smarty Pay: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.53%
-0.76%
+2.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SPY is the world's first claimed utility token that has direct connectivity between Fiat Gateway and Crypto Gateway transactions. This harmonization combination is a witness to the history of the establishment of the 3rd generation of crypto currency. The POS (point of sales) transaction system from Smarty Indonesia will be the main engine of the block hash of every transaction that is converted to SPY where each holder has the opportunity to do stacking, farming, exchange etc. to maximize their respective capitalization.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SPY to VND
₫--
|1 SPY to AUD
A$--
|1 SPY to GBP
￡--
|1 SPY to EUR
€--
|1 SPY to USD
$--
|1 SPY to MYR
RM--
|1 SPY to TRY
₺--
|1 SPY to JPY
¥--
|1 SPY to RUB
₽--
|1 SPY to INR
₹--
|1 SPY to IDR
Rp--
|1 SPY to KRW
₩--
|1 SPY to PHP
₱--
|1 SPY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SPY to BRL
R$--
|1 SPY to CAD
C$--
|1 SPY to BDT
৳--
|1 SPY to NGN
₦--
|1 SPY to UAH
₴--
|1 SPY to VES
Bs--
|1 SPY to PKR
Rs--
|1 SPY to KZT
₸--
|1 SPY to THB
฿--
|1 SPY to TWD
NT$--
|1 SPY to AED
د.إ--
|1 SPY to CHF
Fr--
|1 SPY to HKD
HK$--
|1 SPY to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SPY to MXN
$--