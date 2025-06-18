Smart Lending AI Price (SLAI)
The live price of Smart Lending AI (SLAI) today is 0.03226051 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 322.61K USD. SLAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Smart Lending AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Smart Lending AI price change within the day is +4.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
During today, the price change of Smart Lending AI to USD was $ +0.00143057.
During today, the price change of Smart Lending AI to USD was $ +0.00143057.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Smart Lending AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Smart Lending AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Smart Lending AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00143057
|+4.64%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Smart Lending AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.52%
+4.64%
-19.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Smart Lending AI (SLAI) is a decentralized on-chain lending protocol that lets users lock approved tokens and instantly borrow up to 50% of their USD value in ETH—without selling. Prices are calculated directly on-chain via WETH pairs, and loan risk is managed through real-time volatility and liquidity analysis. Borrowers pay a flat 5% interest, while SLAI stakers (≥50,000 tokens) enjoy zero interest benefits. Designed for active DeFi traders, SLAI enables fast, gas-efficient liquidity access while preserving token exposure.
