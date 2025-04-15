SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN Logo

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN Price (WUSDN)

USD

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Live Price Chart

$1.044
$1.044$1.044
-1.80%(1D)

Price of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Today

The live price of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) today is 1.044 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.38M USD. WUSDN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN price change within the day is -1.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.33M USD

Get real-time price updates of the WUSDN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WUSDN price information.

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN to USD was $ -0.020029960596006.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN to USD was $ -0.0087898536.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN to USD was $ +0.0201408480.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.020029960596006-1.88%
30 Days$ -0.0087898536-0.84%
60 Days$ +0.0201408480+1.93%
90 Days$ 0--

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.038
$ 1.038$ 1.038

$ 1.087
$ 1.087$ 1.087

$ 1.17
$ 1.17$ 1.17

-1.57%

-1.88%

+1.04%

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.38M
$ 1.38M$ 1.38M

--
----

1.33M
1.33M 1.33M

What is SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN)

wUSDN, or wrapped USDN, is an ERC-20 token that serves as a value-accruing wrapper for USDN within the SmarDex ecosystem. Unlike USDN, which employs a rebase mechanism to distribute yields by adjusting token balances, wUSDN maintains a constant token balance while its value appreciates over time. Internally, wUSDN represents a user’s share of the total USDN supply, allowing holders to benefit from USDN’s yield generation without experiencing balance fluctuations.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SMARDEX WRAPPED USDN (WUSDN)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WUSDN to Local Currencies

1 WUSDN to VND
26,769.204
1 WUSDN to AUD
A$1.63908
1 WUSDN to GBP
0.783
1 WUSDN to EUR
0.91872
1 WUSDN to USD
$1.044
1 WUSDN to MYR
RM4.60404
1 WUSDN to TRY
39.71376
1 WUSDN to JPY
¥149.7618
1 WUSDN to RUB
85.85856
1 WUSDN to INR
89.74224
1 WUSDN to IDR
Rp17,399.99304
1 WUSDN to KRW
1,487.178
1 WUSDN to PHP
59.5602
1 WUSDN to EGP
￡E.53.23356
1 WUSDN to BRL
R$6.1074
1 WUSDN to CAD
C$1.44072
1 WUSDN to BDT
126.83556
1 WUSDN to NGN
1,675.75572
1 WUSDN to UAH
43.09632
1 WUSDN to VES
Bs74.124
1 WUSDN to PKR
Rs292.842
1 WUSDN to KZT
540.64584
1 WUSDN to THB
฿35.00532
1 WUSDN to TWD
NT$33.86736
1 WUSDN to AED
د.إ3.83148
1 WUSDN to CHF
Fr0.84564
1 WUSDN to HKD
HK$8.091
1 WUSDN to MAD
.د.م9.66744
1 WUSDN to MXN
$20.9844