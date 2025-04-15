SMARDEX USDN Price (USDN)
The live price of SMARDEX USDN (USDN) today is 1.008 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.29M USD. USDN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SMARDEX USDN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SMARDEX USDN price change within the day is +0.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.27M USD
During today, the price change of SMARDEX USDN to USD was $ +0.00082511.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SMARDEX USDN to USD was $ +0.0065391984.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SMARDEX USDN to USD was $ +0.0050832432.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SMARDEX USDN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00082511
|+0.08%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0065391984
|+0.65%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0050832432
|+0.50%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SMARDEX USDN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+0.08%
+0.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USDN is a pioneering synthetic U.S. dollar token developed within the SmarDex ecosystem. Unlike traditional stablecoins that often depend on centralized reserves or collateral to maintain their value, USDN employs a fully decentralized approach. Its value stability is achieved through a mathematical financial process known as a Delta-Neutral strategy. This strategy involves balancing two distinct groups of participants: - Vault Participants: These users deposit assets into the protocol’s vault to mint USDN tokens. - Long Position Traders: These traders open leveraged long positions on the underlying asset, seeking amplified exposure. The interplay between these groups ensures that USDN maintains a value close to that of the U.S. dollar while simultaneously generating yields for its holders. This design offers a decentralized alternative to traditional stablecoins, providing both stability and profitability within the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. ￼
