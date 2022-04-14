SMACK ($SMACK) Tokenomics
SMACK is the representation of the famous internet OG meme Pepe Punch, also known as Punching Pepe, is a depiction of Pepe the Frog winding up a punch aimed at the screen from the perspective of the person viewing the image. The face of Pepe in this version also features the use of Smug Frog and shares similarities to Welcome To The Family, Son redraws featuring the character. Typically, memes using this Pepe variant revolve around him punching either the screen or the subject of the caption/creator. As a reaction image, Pepe Punch is often used in comments as a way to imply punching the original poster.
Understanding the tokenomics of SMACK ($SMACK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $SMACK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $SMACK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
