Slopana (SLOPANA) Price Information (USD)

Slopana (SLOPANA) real-time price is $0.0000155. Over the past 24 hours, SLOPANA traded between a low of $ 0.00001525 and a high of $ 0.00001693, showing active market volatility. SLOPANA's all-time high price is $ 0.00054458, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001311.

In terms of short-term performance, SLOPANA has changed by +1.65% over the past hour, -8.42% over 24 hours, and -4.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Slopana (SLOPANA) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Slopana is $ 15.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SLOPANA is 999.63M, with a total supply of 999629683.686181. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.32K.