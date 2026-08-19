The live SLINKsol (SLINK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLINK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SLINK.

SLINKsol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,803.7, with a circulating supply of 979.96M SLINK. During the last 24 hours, SLINK traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SLINK moved -- in the last hour and -0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SLINKsol (SLINK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.80K$ 13.80K $ 13.80K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.80K$ 13.80K $ 13.80K Circulation Supply 979.96M 979.96M 979.96M Total Supply 979,964,268.0 979,964,268.0 979,964,268.0

The current Market Cap of SLINKsol is $ 13.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SLINK is 979.96M, with a total supply of 979964268.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.80K.