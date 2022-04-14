SLIME (SLIME) Information

SLIME dreamed of a better life. Tired of the murky waters and the small gains from meme coins, he decided it was time for a change. With ambition burning brighter than ever, $SLIME set out on a transformative journey. From the depths of the swamp to the heights of success, $SLIME is on a mission. Armed with newfound determination and a hunger for greatness, he's ready to take the crypto world by storm. Join $SLIME as he rises from the swamp, conquering challenges and seizing opportunities. This is just the beginning. $SLIME is hungry for success!