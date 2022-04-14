SLIME (SLIME) Tokenomics
SLIME (SLIME) Information
SLIME dreamed of a better life. Tired of the murky waters and the small gains from meme coins, he decided it was time for a change. With ambition burning brighter than ever, $SLIME set out on a transformative journey. From the depths of the swamp to the heights of success, $SLIME is on a mission. Armed with newfound determination and a hunger for greatness, he's ready to take the crypto world by storm. Join $SLIME as he rises from the swamp, conquering challenges and seizing opportunities. This is just the beginning. $SLIME is hungry for success!
SLIME (SLIME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SLIME (SLIME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SLIME (SLIME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SLIME (SLIME) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SLIME tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SLIME tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SLIME's tokenomics, explore SLIME token's live price!
SLIME Price Prediction
Want to know where SLIME might be heading? Our SLIME price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.