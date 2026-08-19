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The live Sliding Cat price today is 0 USD.滑る猫 market cap is 15,313.67 USD. Track real-time 滑る猫 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Sliding Cat price today is 0 USD.滑る猫 market cap is 15,313.67 USD. Track real-time 滑る猫 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About 滑る猫

滑る猫 Price Info

What is 滑る猫

滑る猫 Official Website

滑る猫 Tokenomics

滑る猫 Price Forecast

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Sliding Cat Price (滑る猫)

Unlisted

1 滑る猫 to USD Live Price:

$0.00001535
$0.00001535$0.00001535
+6.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Sliding Cat (滑る猫) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:55:13 (UTC+8)

Sliding Cat Price Today

The live Sliding Cat (滑る猫) price today is $ 0, with a 6.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current 滑る猫 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 滑る猫.

Sliding Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,313.67, with a circulating supply of 999.88M 滑る猫. During the last 24 hours, 滑る猫 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00110706, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 滑る猫 moved -0.13% in the last hour and -8.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sliding Cat (滑る猫) Market Information

$ 15.31K
$ 15.31K$ 15.31K

--
----

$ 15.31K
$ 15.31K$ 15.31K

999.88M
999.88M 999.88M

999,875,101.827207
999,875,101.827207 999,875,101.827207

The current Market Cap of Sliding Cat is $ 15.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 滑る猫 is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999875101.827207. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.31K.

Sliding Cat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00110706
$ 0.00110706$ 0.00110706

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.13%

+6.66%

-8.15%

-8.15%

Sliding Cat (滑る猫) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Sliding Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sliding Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sliding Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sliding Cat to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+6.66%
30 Days$ 0-55.45%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Sliding Cat

Sliding Cat (滑る猫) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 滑る猫 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Sliding Cat (滑る猫) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sliding Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sliding Cat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for 滑る猫 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sliding Cat Price Prediction.

What is Sliding Cat (滑る猫)

Sliding Cat ($滑る猫) is a community-driven Solana memecoin inspired by the viral “sliding cat” meme that took the internet by storm. The meme originated from a heartwarming photo shared by a Japanese apprentice maid working at a cat café in Akihabara. The photo, sent by her grandmother, showed a cat playfully sliding and it quickly became one of the most-liked animal posts in X (Twitter) history, amassing over 1.4 million likes and 130 million views. The cat’s name is Chīta (チータ), and the meme perfectly captures the fun, chaotic, and adorable spirit of internet cat culture.

Built on Solana via pump.fun, Sliding Cat (ticker: 滑る猫) is a pure memecoin with no complex utilities or promises, its purpose is simple: to spread joy, celebrate viral cat memes, and build a strong, fun-loving community on the fastest and most meme-friendly blockchain. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens and fair launch mechanics (liquidity burned, no mint authority), it embodies the classic memecoin ethos: community, virality, and entertainment. Holders enjoy participating in a high-energy Solana ecosystem known for rapid movement and cultural moments. Whether you’re a cat lover, meme enthusiast, or Solana degen, Sliding Cat brings the slippery, unstoppable energy of the sliding cat to crypto.

The project thrives on social momentum, with traders and holders bonding over the meme’s universal appeal. No roadmap, no VC allocations, just pure vibes, community raids, and the potential to slide into the hearts (and portfolios) of millions. In a sea of dog coins and serious projects, Sliding Cat stands out as the slippery feline ready to make its mark.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Sliding Cat (滑る猫) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Cat-ThemedMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Sliding Cat

What is the live price of Sliding Cat?

Sliding Cat is trading at £, showing a price movement of 6.65% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is 滑る猫 today?

The price volatility of 滑る猫 within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Sliding Cat?

The token fluctuated between £ (low) and £ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has 滑る猫 generated?

In the last 24 hours, 滑る猫 accumulated £-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is £0.0008159505427742310000, and the all-time low is £. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Sliding Cat?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does 滑る猫 compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, 滑る猫 shows competitive performance, supported by £-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sliding Cat

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:55:13 (UTC+8)

Sliding Cat (滑る猫) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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