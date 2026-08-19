Sliding Cat Price Today

The live Sliding Cat (滑る猫) price today is $ 0, with a 6.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current 滑る猫 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 滑る猫.

Sliding Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,313.67, with a circulating supply of 999.88M 滑る猫. During the last 24 hours, 滑る猫 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00110706, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 滑る猫 moved -0.13% in the last hour and -8.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sliding Cat (滑る猫) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.31K$ 15.31K $ 15.31K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.31K$ 15.31K $ 15.31K Circulation Supply 999.88M 999.88M 999.88M Total Supply 999,875,101.827207 999,875,101.827207 999,875,101.827207

The current Market Cap of Sliding Cat is $ 15.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 滑る猫 is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999875101.827207. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.31K.