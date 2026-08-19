Sliding Cat Price (滑る猫)
The live Sliding Cat (滑る猫) price today is $ 0, with a 6.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current 滑る猫 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 滑る猫.
Sliding Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,313.67, with a circulating supply of 999.88M 滑る猫. During the last 24 hours, 滑る猫 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00110706, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, 滑る猫 moved -0.13% in the last hour and -8.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Sliding Cat is $ 15.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 滑る猫 is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999875101.827207. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.31K.
-0.13%
+6.66%
-8.15%
-8.15%
During today, the price change of Sliding Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sliding Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sliding Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sliding Cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.66%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-55.45%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Sliding Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Sliding Cat ($滑る猫) is a community-driven Solana memecoin inspired by the viral “sliding cat” meme that took the internet by storm. The meme originated from a heartwarming photo shared by a Japanese apprentice maid working at a cat café in Akihabara. The photo, sent by her grandmother, showed a cat playfully sliding and it quickly became one of the most-liked animal posts in X (Twitter) history, amassing over 1.4 million likes and 130 million views. The cat’s name is Chīta (チータ), and the meme perfectly captures the fun, chaotic, and adorable spirit of internet cat culture.
Built on Solana via pump.fun, Sliding Cat (ticker: 滑る猫) is a pure memecoin with no complex utilities or promises, its purpose is simple: to spread joy, celebrate viral cat memes, and build a strong, fun-loving community on the fastest and most meme-friendly blockchain. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens and fair launch mechanics (liquidity burned, no mint authority), it embodies the classic memecoin ethos: community, virality, and entertainment. Holders enjoy participating in a high-energy Solana ecosystem known for rapid movement and cultural moments. Whether you’re a cat lover, meme enthusiast, or Solana degen, Sliding Cat brings the slippery, unstoppable energy of the sliding cat to crypto.
The project thrives on social momentum, with traders and holders bonding over the meme’s universal appeal. No roadmap, no VC allocations, just pure vibes, community raids, and the potential to slide into the hearts (and portfolios) of millions. In a sea of dog coins and serious projects, Sliding Cat stands out as the slippery feline ready to make its mark.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live price of Sliding Cat?
Sliding Cat is trading at £, showing a price movement of 6.65% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is 滑る猫 today?
The price volatility of 滑る猫 within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for Sliding Cat?
The token fluctuated between £ (low) and £ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has 滑る猫 generated?
In the last 24 hours, 滑る猫 accumulated £-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is £0.0008159505427742310000, and the all-time low is £. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for Sliding Cat?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does 滑る猫 compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens?
Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, 滑る猫 shows competitive performance, supported by £-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
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