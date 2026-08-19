Slerf Price Today

The live Slerf (SLERF) price today is $ 0.00196445, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLERF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00196445 per SLERF.

Slerf currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,964,434, with a circulating supply of 999.99M SLERF. During the last 24 hours, SLERF traded between $ 0.00195835 (low) and $ 0.00196451 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02088694, while the all-time low was $ 0.00188974.

In short-term performance, SLERF moved +0.00% in the last hour and -0.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 508.60.

Slerf (SLERF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.96M$ 1.96M $ 1.96M Volume (24H) $ 508.60$ 508.60 $ 508.60 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.96M$ 1.96M $ 1.96M Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,994,552.4169406 999,994,552.4169406 999,994,552.4169406

The current Market Cap of Slerf is $ 1.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 508.60. The circulating supply of SLERF is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999994552.4169406. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.96M.