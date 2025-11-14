Slap cat (SLAP) Tokenomics
Slap cat (SLAP) Information
Slap Cat is more than just a cat that slaps it’s the next big memecoin on Solana. A project built around fun, community, and a shared love for cats. With its unique meme and inspiring art, Slap Cat brings people together through a common passion for felines and the deep desire to secretly deliver a slap to those who deserve it!
Launched on Solana, Slap Cat is poised to rise to the top, backed by a vibrant community that thrives on humor, kindness, and, of course, the irresistible charm of a cat with attitude.
Slap cat (SLAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Slap cat (SLAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SLAP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SLAP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SLAP's tokenomics, explore SLAP token's live price!
SLAP Price Prediction
Want to know where SLAP might be heading? Our SLAP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
