Slap (SLAP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00027574 24H Low $ 0.00030112 24H High All Time High $ 0.00192179 Lowest Price $ 0.00016264 Price Change (1H) -1.05% Price Change (1D) -7.37% Price Change (7D) -24.14%

Slap (SLAP) real-time price is $0.00027603. Over the past 24 hours, SLAP traded between a low of $ 0.00027574 and a high of $ 0.00030112, showing active market volatility. SLAP's all-time high price is $ 0.00192179, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00016264.

In terms of short-term performance, SLAP has changed by -1.05% over the past hour, -7.37% over 24 hours, and -24.14% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Slap (SLAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 276.03K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 276.03K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

