SkyNity SkyDust Price Today

The live SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SDT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SDT.

SkyNity SkyDust currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 27,223, with a circulating supply of 38.75M SDT. During the last 24 hours, SDT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.119862, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SDT moved -- in the last hour and -0.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.52.

SkyNity SkyDust (SDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.22K$ 27.22K $ 27.22K Volume (24H) $ 3.52$ 3.52 $ 3.52 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 59.55K$ 59.55K $ 59.55K Circulation Supply 38.75M 38.75M 38.75M Total Supply 84,758,610.0 84,758,610.0 84,758,610.0

The current Market Cap of SkyNity SkyDust is $ 27.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.52. The circulating supply of SDT is 38.75M, with a total supply of 84758610.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.55K.