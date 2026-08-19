skrimp Price Today

The live skrimp (SKRMP) price today is $ 0, with a 2.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current SKRMP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SKRMP.

skrimp currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 52,104, with a circulating supply of 999.50M SKRMP. During the last 24 hours, SKRMP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SKRMP moved +0.04% in the last hour and -17.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

skrimp (SKRMP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.10K$ 52.10K $ 52.10K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 52.10K$ 52.10K $ 52.10K Circulation Supply 999.50M 999.50M 999.50M Total Supply 999,499,999.9900013 999,499,999.9900013 999,499,999.9900013

The current Market Cap of skrimp is $ 52.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SKRMP is 999.50M, with a total supply of 999499999.9900013. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 52.10K.