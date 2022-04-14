Skeb (SKEB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Skeb (SKEB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Skeb (SKEB) Information Skeb is a Japanese commission platform with over 113,000 native creators and 2.23M users. Skeb Coin is a crypto asset that enables smooth transactions between creators and their fans. Skeb Coin is going live as the native governance token on this platform for realizing Skebverse. Official Website: https://skebcoin.com/ Buy SKEB Now!

Market Cap: $ 4.13M
Total Supply: $ 9.98B
Circulating Supply: $ 9.47B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.35M
All-Time High: $ 0.01238736
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00043651

Skeb (SKEB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Skeb (SKEB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SKEB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SKEB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SKEB's tokenomics, explore SKEB token's live price!

