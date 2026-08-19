Which blockchain network does Skate run on?

Skate operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SKATE?

The token is priced at £, marking a price movement of -2.01% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Skate belong to?

Skate falls under the Smart Contract Platform,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2),Binance Alpha Spotlight category. This classification helps investors compare SKATE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Skate?

Its market capitalization is £96453.83604383910000, placing the asset at rank #4646. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SKATE is currently circulating?

There are 136305310.23556483 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Skate today?

Over the past day, SKATE generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Skate fluctuated between £ and £, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.